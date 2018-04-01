Renewi’s (RWI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 118 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 75 ($1.04) on Thursday. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 78.25 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.51).

In other Renewi news, insider Colin Matthews purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($55,263.89).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

