Renos (RNS) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Renos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Renos has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Renos has a total market cap of $860,757.00 and approximately $1,474.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

Renos (RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin.

Renos Coin Trading

Renos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

