Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTO. HSBC lifted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 235 ($3.25) to GBX 290 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.63) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 340 ($4.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.74) price objective (down from GBX 348 ($4.81)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.85 ($4.31).

Shares of RTO stock remained flat at $GBX 271.70 ($3.75) during midday trading on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 238.20 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.80 ($4.68).

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £262,000 ($361,978.45).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

