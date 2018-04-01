Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $38.30 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.59, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/republic-bancorp-inc-ky-rbcaa-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.