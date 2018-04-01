Republic Protocol Price Down 23.2% This Week (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $448,553.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00711289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000469 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00161035 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029733 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,002,275 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol.

Republic Protocol Token Trading

Republic Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, Liqui, ForkDelta, OKEx, IDEX and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

