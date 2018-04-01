Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.1135324822923 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,567. The company has a market cap of $13,884.84, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 187,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $11,072,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,879.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,676 shares of company stock valued at $27,885,174. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

