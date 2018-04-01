Restaurant Group (RTN) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($3.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RTN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 230 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($3.04) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 295 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 410 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 316.92 ($4.38).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.51) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 229.20 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 381.70 ($5.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $6.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Restaurant Group (RTN) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/restaurant-group-rtn-earns-reduce-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.