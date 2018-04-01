Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Retail Properties of America has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,558.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

