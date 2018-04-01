Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Retrophin alerts:

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/retrophin-rtrx-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.