Reviewing AptarGroup (ATR) & Its Rivals

AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) is one of 16 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AptarGroup to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AptarGroup and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 AptarGroup Competitors 48 325 454 23 2.53

AptarGroup presently has a consensus price target of $84.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.33%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.28%. Given AptarGroup’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AptarGroup has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AptarGroup and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion $220.03 million 26.11 AptarGroup Competitors $2.56 billion $270.27 million 28.44

AptarGroup’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup. AptarGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.91% 16.97% 7.50% AptarGroup Competitors 4.37% 31.51% 6.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

AptarGroup rivals beat AptarGroup on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma and Food + Beverage. It offers various dispensing and sealing solutions. Its primary products are dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and elastomeric primary packaging components. Its elastomeric components also include pre filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, as well as dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. Its Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets, and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

