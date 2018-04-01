Reviewing BioM�rieux (BMXMF) and Natera (NTRA)

BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS: BMXMF) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioM�rieux and Natera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioM�rieux 0 0 0 0 N/A Natera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Natera has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Natera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than BioM�rieux.

Profitability

This table compares BioM�rieux and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioM�rieux N/A N/A N/A Natera -64.61% -357.12% -71.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioM�rieux and Natera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioM�rieux $2.33 billion 4.21 $198.19 million $1.67 49.52 Natera $210.94 million 2.38 -$136.31 million ($2.40) -3.86

BioM�rieux has higher revenue and earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioM�rieux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Natera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioM�rieux beats Natera on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioM�rieux Company Profile

bioMérieux S.A. provides in vitro diagnostics solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to enhance patient health and consumer safety worldwide. The company offers reagents, instruments, software, and services for diagnosing infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, hepatitis, acute care and cardiovascular emergencies, and cancer; and for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetic products. Its technologies and systems include clinical microbiology products, such as automated VITEK 2 system and Etest for the identification of bacteria and analysis of their susceptibility to antibiotics; VITEK MS, a mass spectrometry-based system for the identification of bacteria, fungi, and mycobacteria; culture media products; BacT/ALERT for the culture and detection of bacteria present in blood; lab solutions; and molecular diagnostics products. The company also provides immunoassays products comprising VIDAS, an immunoassay system; and bioNexia and VIKIA range of products for rapid tests. In addition, it offers molecular biology products, including NucliSENS easyMAG and NucliSENS miniMAG for extraction of DNA and RNA; and ARGENE and NucliSENS EasyQ for amplification and detection of genetic material enable pathogens. Further, the company offers industrial microbiology products, such as bacteriophages and cytometry products; and TEMPO, an automated microbiological testing system for food-processing applications. Additionally, the company provides Myla, an information technology solution for microbiology laboratories; and PREVI color gram for the automated gram staining of sample slides containing microorganisms. The company, formerly known as B-D Mérieux, was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

