Reviewing Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) and The Competition

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE: BWP) is one of 33 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boardwalk Pipeline Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 22.46% 7.38% 3.92% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 18.99% 9.13% 4.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 131.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $1.32 billion $297.00 million 7.52 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 36.02

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 1 3 3 0 2.29 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 355 1448 2020 72 2.46

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 78.75%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners competitors beat Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas. The Company conducts business through its subsidiary, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP (Boardwalk Pipelines), and its subsidiaries, Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP, Texas Gas Transmission, LLC, Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company LLC, Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream, LLC, Boardwalk Petrochemical Pipeline, LLC and Boardwalk Field Services, LLC.

