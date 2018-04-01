Financial Analysis: H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) & Cemtrex (CETX)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS: HEOFF) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

H2O Innovation has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H2O Innovation and Cemtrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $62.38 million 0.56 -$3.86 million ($0.04) -21.87 Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.27 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than H2O Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. H2O Innovation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H2O Innovation and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

H2O Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.62%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -5.86% -7.08% -4.09% Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46%

Summary

Cemtrex beats H2O Innovation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. The company also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems. In addition, it offers specialty coagulants for conventional and membrane filtration systems, as well as flocculants; a line of couplings and fittings for industrial and municipal applications; cartridge filter housings, bag filters, strainers, and cartridge filter elements; and maple syrup products and equipment, such as evaporators, reverse osmosis separators, monitoring solutions, membranes, fittings, tubing, tanks, press filters, and other products related to the maple syrup industry. Further, the company provides operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems; and public works services, which include street maintenance, drainage maintenance, and solid waste collection, as well as leases containerized water or wastewater treatment systems, and pilot units. It primarily serves municipalities and local governments; communities and private developments; energy and power plants; food and beverages industries; oil and gas markets; mining and workers camps; and other industrial segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. H2O Innovation Inc. is a subsidiary of Amsterdams Effectenkantoor B.V.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

