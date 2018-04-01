Comparing CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) & Its Rivals

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) is one of 33 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CNX Midstream Partners to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million $114.99 million 10.69 CNX Midstream Partners Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 36.02

CNX Midstream Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 131.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CNX Midstream Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 CNX Midstream Partners Competitors 355 1448 2020 72 2.46

CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 34.77%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36% CNX Midstream Partners Competitors 18.99% 9.13% 4.70%

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners peers beat CNX Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.