Reviewing DistributionNOW (DNOW) and TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI)

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) and TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DistributionNOW has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. DistributionNOW does not pay a dividend. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DistributionNOW and TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DistributionNOW 0 6 4 0 2.40 TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share 2 6 11 0 2.47

DistributionNOW presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a consensus price target of $32.84, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given DistributionNOW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DistributionNOW is more favorable than TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of DistributionNOW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DistributionNOW and TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DistributionNOW -1.96% -2.46% -1.68% TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share 2.14% 6.05% 2.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DistributionNOW and TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DistributionNOW $2.65 billion 0.42 -$52.00 million ($0.27) -37.85 TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share $15.06 billion 0.91 $113.30 million $1.29 22.83

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has higher revenue and earnings than DistributionNOW. DistributionNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share beats DistributionNOW on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DistributionNOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share

FMC Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems. Its segments include Subsea Technologies, Surface Technologies and Energy Infrastructure. The Subsea Technologies segment designs and manufactures products and systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products and systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Infrastructure segment’s products and services include Measurement Solutions, Loading Systems and Separation Systems.

