Head to Head Comparison: Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) & The Competition

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dr Pepper Snapple Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr Pepper Snapple Group 0 9 5 0 2.36 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Competitors 125 680 825 24 2.45

Dr Pepper Snapple Group currently has a consensus price target of $118.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dr Pepper Snapple Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr Pepper Snapple Group 16.08% 37.05% 8.19% Dr Pepper Snapple Group Competitors -26.42% -35.91% -21.60%

Dividends

Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 47.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.18, suggesting that their average share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dr Pepper Snapple Group $6.69 billion $1.08 billion 26.07 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Competitors $13.49 billion $1.41 billion 24.11

Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Dr Pepper Snapple Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dr Pepper Snapple Group rivals beat Dr Pepper Snapple Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces. The company sells its flavored CSD products primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Peñafiel, Squirt, 7UP, Crush, A&W, Sunkist soda, Schweppes, RC Cola, Big Red, Vernors, Venom, IBC, Diet Rite, and Sun Drop; and NCB products primarily under the Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, FIJI, Clamato, Bai, Yoo-Hoo, Deja Blue, ReaLemon, AriZona tea, Vita Coco, BODYARMOR, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Nantucket Nectars, Garden Cocktail, Mistic, and Rose's brand names. It serves bottlers and distributors, and retailers. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

