Analyzing Five Star Senior Living (FVE) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five Star Senior Living and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 11 0 2.63

Five Star Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.37, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.40 billion 0.05 -$20.90 million ($0.53) -2.45 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.81 billion 1.24 -$152.60 million $0.47 26.28

Five Star Senior Living has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -1.50% -17.53% -5.34% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -10.88% 7.36% 2.19%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Five Star Senior Living on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc., formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc., operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness. In the senior living communities segment, the Company operates for its own account or manage for the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities and SNFs that are subject to centralized oversight and provide housing and services to elderly residents. In the rehabilitation and wellness segment, the Company provides services in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 283 senior living communities located in 32 states with 31,830 living units, including 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,229 living units and 30 SNFs with 2,601 living units.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions. The Population Health segment includes the sale of health management and coordinated care solutions, which focus on hospitals, health systems, other care facilities and accountable care organizations (ACOs). The Netsmart segment provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services industry, which includes behavioral health, addiction treatment, intellectual and developmental disability services, child and family services and public health segments, as well as to post-acute home care organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.