Analyzing Flex (FLEX) & Its Rivals

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) is one of 15 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Flex to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Flex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 2.15% 20.44% 4.37% Flex Competitors -139.86% -5.31% -3.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Flex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Flex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flex has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 2 7 0 2.78 Flex Competitors 89 393 489 29 2.46

Flex presently has a consensus target price of $20.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Flex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $23.86 billion $319.56 million 16.01 Flex Competitors $4.39 billion $61.85 million 18.29

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Flex beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. The company also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, it provides component product solutions, including rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, such as returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebooks, PC's, set-top boxes, game consoles, and infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.

