Reviewing Hertz Global (HTZ) & Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Hertz Global (NYSE: HTZ) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hertz Global and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 3 3 2 0 1.88 Avis Budget Group 2 3 6 0 2.36

Hertz Global currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.43%. Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential downside of 21.72%. Given Avis Budget Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Risk and Volatility

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and Avis Budget Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.80 billion 0.19 $327.00 million ($1.59) -12.48 Avis Budget Group $8.85 billion 0.43 $361.00 million $2.85 16.44

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hertz Global. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global 3.73% -13.01% -0.63% Avis Budget Group 4.08% 76.64% 1.25%

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Hertz Global on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, and operates its car sharing business in certain of these markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

