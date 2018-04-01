Inter Parfums (IPAR) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is one of 14 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inter Parfums to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million $41.59 million 35.45 Inter Parfums Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 30.25

Inter Parfums’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums. Inter Parfums is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.03% 7.68% 5.58% Inter Parfums Competitors 0.61% 46.77% -3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inter Parfums and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter Parfums Competitors 111 597 578 17 2.38

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Inter Parfums’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 53.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Inter Parfums rivals beat Inter Parfums on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

