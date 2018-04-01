Reviewing Ituran (ITRN) & Horiba (HRIBF)

Ituran (NASDAQ: ITRN) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ituran and Horiba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran 0 2 0 0 2.00 Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ituran presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Ituran’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ituran is more favorable than Horiba.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran 18.36% 34.76% 21.36% Horiba N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ituran has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Ituran shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ituran and Horiba’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran $238.52 million 2.73 $43.79 million $2.09 14.88 Horiba $1.57 billion 1.66 $130.57 million $3.07 19.88

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Ituran. Ituran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ituran pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Horiba does not pay a dividend. Ituran pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ituran beats Horiba on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

