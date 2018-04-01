Meredith (MDP) & John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) Head-To-Head Review

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meredith is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Meredith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Meredith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meredith and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34% John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meredith and John Wiley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67 John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00

Meredith currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. John Wiley & Sons has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Meredith’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meredith is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Risk & Volatility

Meredith has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meredith and John Wiley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meredith $1.71 billion 1.40 $188.92 million $4.00 13.45 John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52

Meredith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than John Wiley & Sons. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meredith beats John Wiley & Sons on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

