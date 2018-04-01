Reviewing OYO Geospace (GEOS) and Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

OYO Geospace (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. OYO Geospace does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Philips pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OYO Geospace and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OYO Geospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Philips 0 5 3 0 2.38

Koninklijke Philips has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than OYO Geospace.

Risk and Volatility

OYO Geospace has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OYO Geospace and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OYO Geospace -74.67% -26.66% -25.46% Koninklijke Philips 8.68% 6.93% 3.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OYO Geospace and Koninklijke Philips’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OYO Geospace $73.72 million 1.82 -$56.79 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $20.08 billion 1.77 $1.87 billion $1.24 30.90

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than OYO Geospace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of OYO Geospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of OYO Geospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats OYO Geospace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OYO Geospace

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

