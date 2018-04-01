Reviewing Plug Power (PLUG) and Its Peers

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is one of 9 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Plug Power to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million -$127.08 million -3.15 Plug Power Competitors $340.66 million $14.60 million -4.47

Plug Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -96.94% -93.76% -30.37% Plug Power Competitors -117.45% -25.49% -11.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Plug Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75 Plug Power Competitors 45 161 267 6 2.49

Plug Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plug Power rivals beat Plug Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn. GenKey offers solutions to customers transitioning their material handling vehicles to fuel cell power. GenDrive is a hydrogen fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system. It provides power to material handling vehicles. GenFuel is a hydrogen fueling delivery system. It is designed to allow customers to refuel its GenDrive units for productivity. GenCare is an ongoing maintenance program for both the GenDrive fuel cells and GenFuel products. ReliOn is a stationary fuel cell solution. It provides scalable, modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation and utility sectors.

