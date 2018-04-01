Reviewing Progressive (PGR) & Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progressive and Sampo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 2 7 4 1 2.29 Sampo 1 0 1 0 2.00

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $50.57, indicating a potential downside of 17.00%. Given Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Sampo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progressive and Sampo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $26.84 billion 1.32 $1.59 billion $2.63 23.17 Sampo $6.86 billion 4.55 $2.53 billion N/A N/A

Sampo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progressive.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 5.93% 15.96% 3.86% Sampo N/A 18.46% 5.44%

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Progressive pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive beats Sampo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty (P&C), and life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. The companys P&C Insurance segment offers insurance products, including household, homeowner, motor, and accident insurance, as well as various supplementary insurances, such as travel, boat, forest, and livestock insurance to private customers; commercial insurance products, which comprise property, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance, to companies; and P&C insurances to private and corporate customers. Its Life Insurance segment provides wealth management, rewards, and risk insurance for private and corporate customers, as well as unit-linked insurance and group pension insurance products. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

