Enerplus (ERF) and SM Energy (SM) Financial Review

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enerplus alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Enerplus and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 5 0 3.00 SM Energy 0 6 11 0 2.65

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $28.36, suggesting a potential upside of 57.28%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Enerplus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $709.92 million 3.88 $182.82 million $0.80 14.08 SM Energy $1.13 billion 1.78 -$160.84 million ($0.82) -21.99

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 25.30% 16.20% 9.81% SM Energy -12.43% -2.09% -0.83%

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enerplus pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Enerplus beats SM Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's natural gas area primarily consists of its non-operated Marcellus shale gas interests located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States. Its operations are concentrated in onshore operating areas in the United States, which include South Texas and Gulf Coast Region, Rocky Mountain Region and Permian Region. It has working interests in approximately 1,027 gross productive oil wells and approximately 1,882 gross productive gas wells. Its South Texas and Gulf Coast Region has both operated and non-operated Eagle Ford shale program. It has approximately 124,000 net acres in Divide County, North Dakota, and approximately 156,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin. Its Permian Region closed multiple transactions in the Midland Basin in west Texas acquiring approximately 62,000 net acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.