Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) & Sonoco Products (SON) Head to Head Review

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoco Products has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry Global Group and Sonoco Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sonoco Products 0 4 3 0 2.43

Berry Global Group currently has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Sonoco Products has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Sonoco Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Sonoco Products 3.48% 16.63% 6.40%

Dividends

Sonoco Products pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Berry Global Group does not pay a dividend. Sonoco Products pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco Products has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry Global Group and Sonoco Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.01 $340.00 million $3.07 17.85 Sonoco Products $5.04 billion 0.96 $175.34 million $2.79 17.38

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sonoco Products. Sonoco Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Sonoco Products on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management. The Display and Packaging segment’s products and services include point-of-purchase displays; fulfilment; supply chain management, and paperboard specialties. Its Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides the raw material for its fiber-based packaging. The Protective Solutions segment’s products and services include custom-engineered and expanded foam protective packaging and components, and temperature-assured packaging.

