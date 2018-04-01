Critical Analysis: Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) & Kobe Steel (KBSTY)

Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS: TYEKF) and Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kobe Steel has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thyssenkrupp and Kobe Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thyssenkrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kobe Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Kobe Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thyssenkrupp -1.39% -18.85% -1.30% Kobe Steel 3.73% 3.47% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kobe Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Kobe Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thyssenkrupp $45.80 billion 0.35 -$718.18 million N/A N/A Kobe Steel $15.69 billion 0.22 -$214.31 million ($0.39) -12.41

Kobe Steel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thyssenkrupp.

Summary

Kobe Steel beats Thyssenkrupp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The companys Industrial Solutions segment offers engineering and construction services, as well as ship building services. This segment provides engineering services for the design and construction of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities; equipment for the cement and minerals industries; and machinery and systems for the mining, processing, handling, and transportation of raw materials and minerals, as well as car body and final assembly equipment for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, including metals, alloys, minerals, industrial gases, and coke; and provides technical and infrastructure services in railway equipment, civil engineering, port construction, plant, and steel mill services. The companys Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel for use in the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and packaging sectors. Its Steel Americas segment engages in the production, processing, and marketing of steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Company operates in eight business segments. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products, rolled copper products, aluminum alloy products, magnesium alloy products and others. The Machinery segment manufactures and sells various energy, chemical and nuclear power-related equipment, tire and rubber machine, resin equipment and others. The Engineering segment conducts engineering works and provides new transportation systems, disaster prevention products, chemical and food related equipment, among others. The Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic and mini excavators, among others. The Electricity provides electricity. The Others segment operates real estate related business and others.

