Reviewing Veritiv (VRTV) and Essendant (ESND)

Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) and Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Essendant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essendant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Essendant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.16% 9.17% 1.91% Essendant -5.30% 4.53% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritiv and Essendant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $8.36 billion 0.07 -$13.30 million ($0.85) -46.12 Essendant $5.04 billion 0.06 -$266.98 million N/A N/A

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Essendant.

Volatility and Risk

Veritiv has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essendant has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essendant pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Veritiv does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veritiv and Essendant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 1 3 1 0 2.00 Essendant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritiv presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Essendant.

Summary

Veritiv beats Essendant on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers. The Packaging segment provides standard, as well as custom and packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room and other supplies such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals. In addition, it offers traditional office products, including writing instruments, business machines, filing and record storage products, presentation products, shipping and mailing supplies, calendars, and general office accessories; and industrial supplies, such as hand and power tools, safety and security supplies, janitorial equipment, and oilfield and welding supplies, as well as industrial maintenance, repair, and operations items. Further, the company provides cut sheet paper products; automotive products; and desks, filing and storage solutions, and seating and systems furniture, as well as various products for education, government, healthcare, and professional services markets. It serves office and workplace dealers; facilities and maintenance distributors; technology, military, automotive aftermarket, healthcare, and other vertical suppliers; industrial resellers; national resellers; and resellers in the e-commerce channel. Essendant Inc. distributes its products through 70 distribution centers to approximately 29,000 reseller customers, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as United Stationers Inc. and changed its name to Essendant Inc. in June 2015. Essendant Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

