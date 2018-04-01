Reviewing AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and W. R. Berkley (WRB)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AA does not pay a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Berkley and AA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 7 0 0 2.00 AA 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 7.15% 5.89% 1.32% AA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AA has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and AA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.68 billion 1.15 $549.09 million $2.46 29.55 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats AA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. Its Insurance segment comprises business units, such as Acadia Insurance, American Mining Insurance Group, Berkley Accident and Health, Berkley Agribusiness Risk Specialists, Berkley Aviation and Berkley Canada. Reinsurance consists of its reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and South Africa. Its Reinsurance segment comprises business units, such as Berkley Re America, Berkley Re Asia Pacific, Berkley Re Direct and Berkley Re UK.

