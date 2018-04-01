Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

News coverage about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.8687122089259 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVLT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:RVLT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 157,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,263. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Depalma acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta acquired 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,606.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,001,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,106.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,476 shares of company stock worth $4,019,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

