REX (REX) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. REX has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $9.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REX token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005995 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, REX has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

REX’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REX’s official website is rexmls.com. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

