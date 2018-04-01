Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 76.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $214,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $86,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.56, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

