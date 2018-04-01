Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $31.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $20.90. 62,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,151. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $33.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/rhythm-pharmaceuticals-inc-rytm-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.