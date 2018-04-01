Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $424,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $71,852.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,377,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBBN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 449,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,219. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $519.84, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ribbon-communications-inc-rbbn-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.