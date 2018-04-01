SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Richard Monro Acquires 109 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Richard Monro purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($207.82).

LON SHI remained flat at $GBX 135.30 ($1.87) during mid-day trading on Friday. SIG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 108.25 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.90 ($2.55).

SIG (LON:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The business had revenue of GBX 287.84 billion during the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on SIG from GBX 96 ($1.33) to GBX 135 ($1.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 194 ($2.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 157 ($2.17) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.40) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.07) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.55 ($2.20).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and insulated panels and modular housing systems.

