Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at UBS

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target from equities research analysts at UBS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($58.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 4,900 ($67.70) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.21 ($57.46).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,611 ($49.89) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($58.39).

In other news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($56.26), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($534,738.33).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

