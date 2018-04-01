Rio Tinto (RIO) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning. HSBC currently has a GBX 4,200 ($58.03) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,200 ($58.03) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.21 ($57.46).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,611 ($49.89) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($58.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a GBX 129.43 ($1.79) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($56.26), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($534,738.33).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/rio-tinto-rio-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc.html.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.