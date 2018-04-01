Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 43.6996575430222 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. 3,074,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,786. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,407.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rio Tinto announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7955 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

