Ripple (XRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $298.67 Million

Ripple (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ripple has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion and approximately $298.67 million worth of Ripple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripple coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitso, Gate.io and Bits Blockchain. In the last week, Ripple has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00169103 BTC.

Ripple’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. Ripple’s total supply is 99,992,405,149 coins and its circulating supply is 39,094,520,623 coins. Ripple’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripple is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripple is ripple.com. Ripple’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple positions itself as a complement to, rather than a competitor with, Bitcoin – the site has a page dedicated to Ripple for bitcoiners. Ripple is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. Ripples aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system. There are 100 billion XRP at present.”

Ripple can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CEX.IO, Rippex, Bitbank, LiteBit.eu, BTC Markets, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bitstamp, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Abucoins, Altcoin Trader, Ripple China, Qryptos, Upbit, Koinex, Mr. Exchange, BCEX, Coinone, Korbit, Gate.io, Bitsane, Kraken, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Exrates, Binance, RippleFox, Bitso, Bitcoin Indonesia, BX Thailand, The Rock Trading, Bitinka, Gatehub, Coinbene, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bithumb, Huobi, Bits Blockchain, HitBTC, AEX, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway) and Coinrail. It is not possible to buy Ripple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple using one of the exchanges listed above.

