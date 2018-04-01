Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price

News articles about Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Robert Half International earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3236684645904 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,549. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $7,193.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 130,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $7,334,208.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,965.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $5,806,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

