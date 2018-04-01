Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD) Insider Sells C$14,415.00 in Stock

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD) insider Robert Washer sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$14,415.00.

Robert Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Robert Washer sold 19,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$6,240.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Robert Washer sold 10,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Robert Washer sold 59,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$17,700.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Robert Washer sold 40,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$12,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Robert Washer sold 35,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$11,900.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Robert Washer sold 90,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$30,600.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Robert Washer sold 100,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Robert Washer sold 40,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$11,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Robert Washer sold 53,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$15,370.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Robert Washer sold 13,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$4,050.00.

Shares of CVE:CGLD opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Core Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

Core Gold Company Profile

Core Gold Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. Its flagship property is the Zaruma gold project that comprises of 37 concessions located in the El Oro Province of southern Ecuador.

