Roche (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 195 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Roche (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 195 price target from equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROG. DZ Bank set a CHF 270 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 253.30.

Shares of VTX:ROG traded down CHF 1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting CHF 219.60. 3,740,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

