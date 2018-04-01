Rock Achieves Market Cap of $32.76 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Rock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and $216,999.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Quoine and Qryptos. During the last seven days, Rock has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

Rock Profile

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,536,624 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Qryptos and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.