Teachers Advisors LLC Has $25.24 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Rogers worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rogers by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,189.49, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.36. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $80.35 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Rogers had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rogers to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $222,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,748.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $164,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,688.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

