Rotork’s (ROR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.52) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.87) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.63) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.18 ($3.88).

LON:ROR remained flat at $GBX 284.30 ($3.93) during trading hours on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,672.04).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

