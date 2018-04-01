Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.40). Rowan Companies posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rowan Companies.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 5.67%. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDC shares. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut Rowan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of RDC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,243. The stock has a market cap of $1,529.11, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

In other Rowan Companies news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rowan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Rowan Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rowan Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rowan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Rowan Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 62,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/rowan-companies-plc-rdc-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-71-per-share-updated.html.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rowan Companies (RDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.