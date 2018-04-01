Inditex (ITX) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.55 ($40.19).

Shares of BME ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a one year low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a one year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

