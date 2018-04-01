Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) a €265.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($327.16) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase set a €260.00 ($320.99) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. S&P Global set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €277.00 ($341.98) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €267.69 ($330.48).

Shares of MC stock opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($321.67).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

