Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS set a €180.00 ($222.22) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a €194.00 ($239.51) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

